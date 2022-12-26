A Pakistani who flaunts her love for the Bangladeshi flag

When others were celebrating Bangladesh’s fastest man Imranur Rahman's achievement by lifting him up, Hafsa Mazhar was enjoying the scene from the other side of the glass of the VIP gallery.

After a while, Hafsa came down to the lush green of Banani Army Stadium with her sleeping daughter Abha-Noor Rahman, curled up inside the baby sitter.

She started recording the celebrations of the winning athletes of Banglabandhu 46th National Athletics Championship at Bangladesh Army Stadium on her mobile phone.

Hafsa’s roots go back to Gujar Khan village in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi. Despite of her Pakistani origin, Hafsa possess a strong bond for Bangladesh now as her husband Imranur is a Bangladeshi.

Hafsa’s father Mazir Iqbal is a British citizen but her mother Gulshan Begum was born in Pakistan. Her parents Mazir Iqbal and Gulshan Begum got married in 1992 and then moved to England. That’s where Hafsa was born and brought up.

Hafsa completed her studies also in England. However, Hafsa often visits Pakistan for her ancestral ties. Currently, she’s working as a nurse at a hospital in England.