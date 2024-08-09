USA go for gold against Marta's Brazil in Olympic women's football final

A resurgent United States under new coach Emma Hayes are hoping to establish themselves as the leading force in women's international football once again by claiming the gold medal in Saturday's Olympic final against Brazil and their legendary skipper Marta.

The USA came into the Olympics with a rejuvenated squad and a point to prove after a poor showing at last year's World Cup, when they were eliminated in the last 16.

They also performed below par at each of the last two Olympics, finishing out of the medals at Rio 2016 before taking bronze three years ago in Tokyo.

But the arrival of renowned English coach Hayes from Chelsea has given the USA the boost they needed, and they have been inspired on their way to the final by the exciting attacking trio of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman.