Archers start with qualification round

The recurve division men's and women's qualification round matches of the Archery World Cup Stage-2 started on Wednesday in the city of Gwangju in South Korea, reports BSS.

In the recurve men's individual event, 77 archers took part in the qualification round. Among them, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh finished 44th after scoring 642 out of 720, ace archer Ruman Sana finished 50th after scoring 636 and Abdur Rahman Alif finished 55th after scoring 635.

While in the women's events, sixty-six archers took part in the qualification round. Among them, Diya Siddique of Bangladesh finished 21 after scoring 623 out of 720.