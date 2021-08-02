Asylum offers for Belarus Olympic athlete in Japan

She was supposed to be in the Olympic Stadium on Monday, competing in the 200 metres heats, but was instead the subject of intense diplomatic wrangling over her future.

Czech foreign minister Jakub Kulhanek said his country was ready to welcome the athlete.

"The Japanese authorities have just confirmed to us that the Belarusian athlete Kryscina Tsimanouskaya has received our offer of asylum," he said on Twitter, using a different spelling of her name.