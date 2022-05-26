Bangladesh to play Malaysia on Thursday

Bangladesh to play stronger Malaysia in their 3rd and last Pool B match of the eight-nation Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey' 2022 at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Thursday, reports UNB.

The match will start at 2.00pm local time and 1.00pm Bangladesh time.

In Thursday's other matches, South Korea will meet Oman at 11:45am (Pool B), Pakistan will face Japan at 4:15pm (Pool A) while holder India will play hosts Indonesia at 6:30pm (Pool A), all are local time.

Ahead of the big match against Malaysia, Bangladesh team made their practices in Jakarta Wednesday morning.