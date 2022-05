Bangladeshi Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman finished 15th in the ‘Category A Grand Masters Chess’ event of the 13th KIIT International Chess securing seven points from 10 matches held in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday, UNB reports.

