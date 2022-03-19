Bangladesh’s Imranur reaches semis alongside World’s fastest man

Bangladesh’s fastest man Imranur Rahman has reached the semifinal in the Men’s 60 metre event of the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Belgrade on Saturday.

Imranur finished the sprint in 6.64 seconds to become the third and final runner from the six-man Heat 5 to qualify for the next stage.

The current fastest man in the world, Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs, competed in the same Heat as Imran. Jacobs, who won gold in the Men’s 100m event in the Tokyo Olympics, unsurprisingly topped the chart, clocking 6.53s while Trinidad and Tobago’s Jerod Elcock came in second with a timing of 6.63s.