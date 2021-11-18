Concern deepens for Chinese tennis star’s safety after email

The boss of women’s tennis has cast doubt on an email posted on China’s media purportedly from tennis star Peng Shuai, saying it “only raises my concerns as to her safety.”

Steve Simon, chairman of the WTA, said in a statement that he had a “hard time believing” the email was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since alleging two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her.

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged on the Twitter-like Weibo earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.