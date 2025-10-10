Ton-up Jaiswal steers dominant India to 318-2 against West Indies

Prolific opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smacked 173 not out as India moved ominously towards a massive first-innings total in the second Test against the West Indies on Friday.

The hosts ended day one on 318-2 after they elected to bat first at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium in a bid to sweep the two-match series.

The left-handed Jaiswal made the day his own as he put on a marathon 193-run second-wicket stand with Sai Sudharsan, who scored 87.