2nd Test
Mushfiqur’s record ton leaves Pakistan chasing daunting 437
Seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim struck a record-breaking century as Bangladesh were bowled out for 390 in their second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday, setting the visitors a daunting 436-run target for victory.
No team in Test cricket’s 149-year history has successfully chased more than 418 runs in the fourth innings.
Mushfiqur was the last batter dismissed after scoring a scintillating 137 off 233 balls, an innings laced with 12 fours and one six. Liton Das, who made a sublime 126 in the first innings, followed it up with an elegant 69.
Resuming the day at 110-3, Bangladesh suffered an early setback when by Khurram Shahzad trapped skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before with a sharp inswinger in just fourth over of the morning.
However, Mushfiqur and Liton then negotiated a disciplined Pakistan attack with equal unwavering resolve to wrest control back.
The pair eventually put Bangladesh firmly on top by sharing 123 runs for the fifth wicket.
Hasan Ali eventually broke the stand with a short-pitched delivery that accounted for Liton, but by then Bangladesh’s lead had surged close to 300.
Khurram Shahzad, Pakistan’s most successful bowler with 4-86, later removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 19 before Mushfiqur found another reliable partner in Taijul Islam.
Mushfiqur brought up his 14th Test century off 178 balls by steering Mohammad Abbas through the gully region for a boundary. The landmark innings saw him surpass Mominul Haque’s tally of 13 centuries to become Bangladesh’s highest century-maker in Test cricket.
The experienced batter added 77 runs for the seventh wicket with Taijul, further frustrating Pakistan’s bowlers and extending Bangladesh’s dominance.
Sajid Khan dismissed Taijul for 22 and later wrapped up the innings by removing Mushfiqur. The off-spinner finished with figures of 3-126.