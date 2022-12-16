Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali to retire from international cricket

"It was an honour to not only play for Pakistan, but also captain the country, and I am going with fond memories," added Azhar, who with 7,097 runs from 96 matches is Pakistan's fifth-highest Test scorer.

Azhar will likely replace injured opener Imam-ul-Haq for the Karachi Test and will be hoping to bow out on a high.

The writing appears to have been on the wall for Azhar during the home series against England, which Pakistan are losing 2-0.

He scored 27 and 40 in the first Test in Rawalpindi but the manner of his dismissal -- caught off pacer Ollie Robinson to leg slip where a fielder was placed -- was criticised.

He was left out of the second Test, having likewise been dropped from the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in July this year.

Azhar denied he had been pushed out.