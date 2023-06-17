Records tumble in Bangladesh’s Afghan thrashing in Dhaka Test

Bangladesh’s win over Afghanistan in the Dhaka Test dominance personified. The Tigers took control of the contest from the first session of Day 1, enhanced their control over the next two days, before finishing off the job in the morning session of Day 4. The mammoth margin of the victory has made it one of the most memorable victories ever in Bangladesh’s Test history. With the victory, Liton Das and his men have also shattered a number of records, some of which were in place for around a century.
546– Bangladesh won the Dhaka Test against Afghanistan by 546 runs, which is their biggest win in Tests in terms of runs. Their previous biggest win was a 226-run win against Zimbabwe in Chattogram back in 2005.
89– Bangladesh’s win over Afghanistan is the biggest victory in Tests in terms of runs in the past 89 years. The last time a team won a Test with a margin of an excess of 546 was way back in 1934, when Australia pummeled England by 562 runs at the Oval in London.
3– Bangladesh’s win over Afghanistan is the third highest victory in Test history in terms of runs. With the win, the Tigers overtook Australia’s 530-run win over South Africa in 1911. This is also the largest win in Test cricket in the current millennium. Earlier, the biggest win since the 2000s belonged to South Africa, who thrashed Australia by 492 runs in Johannesburg in 2018.
1– This is the largest win in terms of runs for an Asian team in Test history. Earlier, the record belonged to Sri Lanka, who had handed Bangladesh a 465-run defeat in Chattogram back in 2009. This is also the biggest Test win in Asian soil.
200– Afghanistan got bundled out for 146 and 115 in the two innings of the Dhaka Test. This is the first time Bangladesh have bowled out a team twice in a Test match for a score below 200.
50– Afghanistan batted for 39 overs in the first innings and 33 overs in the second innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. This is the first time a team has played less than 50 overs in both innings of a Test against the Tigers.