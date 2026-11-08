Sylhet Test
West Indies focused on piling lead, not setting a target: Hodge
West Indies batter Kavem Hodge said his team would continue to pile on the lead rather than set a fixed target, as they tightened their grip on the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.
Hodge, who struck an unbeaten century to put West Indies in control, said the wicket remained good for batting and the team would assess the situation before deciding how far they wanted to go on the fifth day.
“It’s a pretty good wicket. Tomorrow we’ll assess and see what’s the best score, what’s the best total, and what’s the best tempo on this wicket. But as of now, we’re just trying to keep piling on the lead,” Hodge told newspersons after the day’s play.
West Indies reached 345-3 at stumps on Day 4, stretching their overall lead to 315 runs and putting themselves in a strong position to push for a series sweep.
Hodge who was not out on 140 said his century was particularly satisfying as he managed to contribute at a crucial stage after failing to make a significant impact in the opening Test in Dhaka.
“I got a start in the first game in Dhaka, but obviously I didn’t get the results that I would have loved to. It’s always nice to contribute to the team. So it was really good to put on some runs for the team in a situation like that where the game was evenly poised,” he said.
Hodge said Towhid Hridoy’s remarkable 242 not out for Bangladesh had inspired the West Indies batters to believe they could produce similar performances on a batting-friendly surface.
“Anybody who had the opportunity to witness that would have appreciated the skill and the power of such an innings, regardless of the opponent. It was just proof that the wicket is really good. I think the notion was, if he could do it, why can’t we do it? And it turned out to be the exact same thing,” he said.
Asked whether West Indies were looking to bat for a draw rather than force a result, Hodge dismissed the suggestion, saying both teams were simply trying to put themselves in the best possible position.
Looking ahead to the final day, Hodge identified spin bowling as a potentially decisive factor, admitting that Bangladesh’s spinners had already managed to extract turn from the surface.
“I think spin is going to be key. Some of the Bangladeshi guys were getting some turn, and they were able to create some quiet periods in the match. But it’s just a matter of the mindset and how the other guys approach it. Pacers, spinners, everybody has their fair share to do tomorrow,” he said.