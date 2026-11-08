West Indies focused on piling lead, not setting a target: Hodge

West Indies batter Kavem Hodge said his team would continue to pile on the lead rather than set a fixed target, as they tightened their grip on the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.

Hodge, who struck an unbeaten century to put West Indies in control, said the wicket remained good for batting and the team would assess the situation before deciding how far they wanted to go on the fifth day.

“It’s a pretty good wicket. Tomorrow we’ll assess and see what’s the best score, what’s the best total, and what’s the best tempo on this wicket. But as of now, we’re just trying to keep piling on the lead,” Hodge told newspersons after the day’s play.