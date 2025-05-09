IPL cricket tournament suspended over India-Pakistan tensions: Indian media

The Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely because of the heightened border tensions between New Delhi and Pakistan, Indian media reported Friday.

Cricket officials decided to pause the T20 tournament after a match on Thursday was abandoned in Dharamsala, less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the town of Jammu, where explosions were reported hours earlier.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings wrote on X: "Courage in every step. Pride in every heartbeat. Saluting our armed forces!"