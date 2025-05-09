Pakistan's T20 cricket league moved to UAE over India conflict

Pakistan's T20 cricket league will be relocated to the United Arab Emirates, officials said Friday, after Indian attacks on the country including a drone that reached Rawalpindi stadium.

Pakistan's army "neutralised" 28 Indian drones, including one near the city's stadium on Thursday morning, the foreign minister Ishaq Dar said.

He called it "a deliberate attempt to target domestic and foreign cricket players".

"Pakistan Cricket Board confirms that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League have been shifted to the UAE," read a PCB statement, which added that the schedule would be updated in due course.