South Africa captain Bavuma to miss second Bangladesh test

“Yesterday was always going to be the day when we were going to make the decision based on his medical condition,” Conrad said during a virtual press conference.

“There was a program that he was following, but we didn’t wait for the results. We just feel medically, he is not going to be ready for the second test, and we will tone down the program so that he can be ready for the Sri Lankan series.”

Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm while batting in South Africa’s 174-run victory in the second One Day International against Ireland in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.