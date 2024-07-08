India says Rohit to remain Test and one-day captain

Rohit Sharma will stay on as captain of India's Test and one-day teams, the country's cricket board said, after he ended his T20 international career with a World Cup triumph.

Senior batsman Rohit led India to the T20 title last month, ending the cricket-mad nation's global trophy drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit, 37, Virat Kohli, 35, and Ravindra Jadeja, 35, announced their T20 exit after the win over South Africa in the final in Barbados.