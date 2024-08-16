Nazmul Hassan ready to resign from BCB

Nazmul Hassan is ready to resign from the post of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president. He informed a top BCB director over the phone from abroad about his wish. It is assumed that he went to London following the fall of the Awami League government.

A BCB source said some seven to eight of the currently active directors sat yesterday, Wednesday to decide their next course of action. It was in this meeting that a director disclosed Nazmul Hassan’s wish to resign.

Wishing to remain anonymous, a BCB director told this correspondent on Thursday that Nazmul has agreed to resign to open the chance to restructure BCB. However, as per the constitution, he will have to inform the board about his decision to resign in writing. Then it will have to be approved in the board meeting.