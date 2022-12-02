Zakir hits ton as Bangladesh A closes in on draw against India A

Opener Zakir Hasan completed his century as Bangladesh A went into the lunch break on the final day of their four-day match against India A on 234-2 in their second innings, closing in on a draw at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar on Friday.

Zakir ended the session on 109 with former Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque unbeaten on 12 at the other end.