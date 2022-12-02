Zakir hits ton as Bangladesh A closes in on draw against India A

However, Bangladesh A still have some way to go before ensuring a draw as they still trail their Indian counterparts by 119 runs with two sessions to go.
Bangladesh A resumed the day’s play on 172-1, with Zakir and Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten on 81 and 56 respectively.
Zakir resumed from where he left off the previous day and completed his century in the 81st over of the innings with a single off off-spinner Jayant Yadav.
The duo added 47 runs in the session before Shanto departed for 77 after getting trapped leg before wicket by pacer Mukesh Kumar.
Zakir and Mominul then safely negotiated the remaining 5.4 overs of the session and added 15 runs.