Cricket

Unofficial Test

Zakir hits ton as Bangladesh A closes in on draw against India A

Staff Correspondent

Opener Zakir Hasan completed his century as Bangladesh A went into the lunch break on the final day of their four-day match against India A on 234-2 in their second innings, closing in on a draw at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar on Friday.

Zakir ended the session on 109 with former Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque unbeaten on 12 at the other end.

However, Bangladesh A still have some way to go before ensuring a draw as they still trail their Indian counterparts by 119 runs with two sessions to go.

Bangladesh A resumed the day’s play on 172-1, with Zakir and Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten on 81 and 56 respectively.

Zakir resumed from where he left off the previous day and completed his century in the 81st over of the innings with a single off off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

The duo added 47 runs in the session before Shanto departed for 77 after getting trapped leg before wicket by pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Zakir and Mominul then safely negotiated the remaining 5.4 overs of the session and added 15 runs.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment