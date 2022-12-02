Zakir, Shanto hit fifty as Bangladesh A hit back on day 3

Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto fought back for Bangladesh A after two days of dominance of their Indian counterparts as they took the hosts to 172-1 in their second innings at the end of Day 3 of the four-day match at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday.

Opener Zakir Hasan was batting on 81 and Shanto was unbeaten on 56 at stumps, reports news agency BSS.