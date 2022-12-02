Zakir, Shanto hit fifty as Bangladesh A hit back on day 3

Bangladesh A, however, still have a lot to do to avoid defeat on the final day as they are still trailing the visitors by 181 runs.
Earlier, India A declared their first innings on 465-5 in reply to the host’s meagre first innings score of 112.
India A resumed the day’s play on 404-5 but didn’t prolong their innings too much, posting declaration before Lunch after adding 61 runs to their overnight tally.
Upendra Yadav, who began the day on 27, scored most of the runs and remained not out on 71.
Earlier, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 145 while captain Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 142 to help the tourists put up a strong total.
For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam picked up 3-170 while pacer Khaled Ahmed had figures of 2-93.
In reply, Bangladesh A lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 21, after which Zakir and Shanto formed an unbroken 101-run stand for the second wicket.