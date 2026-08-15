Padikkal smashes maiden ton, India eye big total

India's Devdutt Padikkal struck his maiden test hundred to underline his credentials for the number three slot and propelled the tourists to a commanding 288-2 in the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

India had been fretting over the one-down position after Sai Sudharsan, one of the seven batters tried in that position in the last two years, was ruled out with a toe injury.

It opened the door for Padikkal, and the left-hander responded with a free-scoring 131 not out, putting India on course for a formidable first-innings total on the opening day of the test at the Galle International Stadium.

Opener KL Rahul made a composed 77 before retiring hurt.

India got off to a fluent start after captain Shubman Gill opted to bat first on a track that promised plenty of runs.