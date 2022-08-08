Saifuddin desperate to play Asia Cup

Pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is chomping at the bits to make his comeback to the national team and take part in the upcoming Asia Cup, a tournament that has eluded him all his career, reports news agency BSS.

But his participation in the Asia Cup is still in limbo as he is yet to prove his match fitness after recovering from his latest injury.

“Every player wants to play the Asia Cup and I am no exception,” Saifuddin told reporters in Dhaka on Monday.