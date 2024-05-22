Starc stars as Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final

Mitchell Starc struck three early blows to help Kolkata Knight Riders storm into the IPL final with an eight-wicket thrashing of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad's searing heat on Tuesday.

Two-time champions Kolkata bowled out Hyderabad for 159 as Starc returned figures of 3-34 in the first play-off -- qualifier 1 -- at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

"We needed to pick early wickets," player of the match Starc said after the dominant win, which took Kolkata into their fourth IPL final. "The spinners were effective and the whole bowling department was bang on."

Starc, a left-arm quick, once again justified his price tag from the December auction after he became the most expensive buy in IPL history when Kolkata got him for $2.98 million.