'Flawed' Test Championship reveals world cricket's underlying problems

Reigning champions Australia face South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lord's from Wednesday amid a chorus of criticism over the competition's format.

Wisden, cricket's 'bible', was scathing in its assessment, with editor Lawrence Booth writing in this year's edition that the WTC is a "shambles masquerading as a showpiece".

Former England captain Michael Atherton said "everyone knows the WTC in its present guise is flawed".

One fundamental problem is that political tensions mean India and Pakistan, two of cricket's leading nations, have not played a Test against each other since 2007.