Binny replaces Ganguly as BCCI chief

Cricket World Cup winner Roger Binny was Tuesday appointed head of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - the sport’s richest body - replacing Sourav Ganguly after he was reportedly forced out in a political tussle.

Binny, 67, was elected president at a meeting of the BCCI in Mumbai, where secretary Jay Shah won another term in office, vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

The BCCI, which has a net worth reported at $2 billion, enjoys significant clout internationally in cricket but has been in chaos and there have been a slew of court cases involving the powerful organisation.