Australia see a role in Ashes for discarded Marsh

Dumped all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has the skills to trouble England and could break back into Australia's test squad in time for the Ashes, selectors' chief George Bailey said on Tuesday.

Marsh was dropped after the fourth test against India following a series of low scores. He was then overlooked for the Sri Lanka tour while battling a lower back injury.

The 33-year-old barely bowled during the home summer, and while he has resumed playing in the Indian Premier League, he has been limited to batting for Lucknow Super Giants.