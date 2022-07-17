Stuart Law back in Bangladesh to make a difference

Stuart Law, the former head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, is happy to be back in Bangladesh again, this time as the coach of Under-19 team, reports news agency BSS.

Law wants to prepare the young players as next big things of Bangladesh cricket and prepare them reclaim the youth World Cup title.

Bangladesh had won the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup. Expectations were high on the team in this year’s U-19 World Cup but they failed to deliver.