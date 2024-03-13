Bangladesh seek a winning start against Sri Lanka

The approach and body language of the players of the two teams were not cordial enough in the entire series, which reached a crescendo when Towhid Hridoy engaged in a spat with the Lankan players during the third T20.

Later, after confirming the series, Sri Lanka players brought out ‘Timed Out’ celebration, sparking ire in the Bangladesh tent further.

After the third T20, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said Sri Lanka haven’t moved on from the incident but they should.

“I think they should get out of it. They should stay in the present. We were within the rules [with the timed out dismissal]. They are in a frenzy about it. I am not too worried about it,” he said.

However, the way things are going, it is obvious that the ‘Timed Out’ matter will loom large on ODI series also.

After Shakib Al Hasan inflicted ‘Timed Out’ on Angelo Mathews during the World Cup, Bangladesh won the match by three wickets. Shakib, the then captain, played the crucial role with an attacking innings of 82 runs in that victory.

Overall the two sides played 54 matches between them of which Bangladesh won 10 and Sri Lanka 42. The two matches ended in a no result.