ODI series
Bangladesh seek a winning start against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh are seeking an improved performance to make a winning start to the three-match ODI series as they take on the visiting Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram Wednesday.
The match will start at 2.30 pm.
The two sides had already played a three-match T20 series, which Sri Lanka won by 2-1.
Sri Lanka edged Bangladesh past by three wickets in the first match after a thrilling contest but the hosts bounced back strongly to level the series with a dominating eight-wicket victory in the second game.
In the third game, Bangladesh were undone by the sling action of Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara. His five-wicket haul including a hat-trick snatched the series from Bangladesh.
Thushara, the replacement of injured Matheesha Pathirana, is set to play the ODI series too and so Bangladesh need to come up with a solid plan to neutralise his effect.
“We need to start well to gain the momentum. Hopefully we’ll come up with our best performance,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.
The last ODI between the two sides was marred by the ‘Timed Out’ incident and it had an impact in the T20 series also. In the first match, Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam brought back the memory after showing ‘Timed Out’ gesture when he removed Sri Lankan opener Avishka Fernando.
The approach and body language of the players of the two teams were not cordial enough in the entire series, which reached a crescendo when Towhid Hridoy engaged in a spat with the Lankan players during the third T20.
Later, after confirming the series, Sri Lanka players brought out ‘Timed Out’ celebration, sparking ire in the Bangladesh tent further.
After the third T20, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said Sri Lanka haven’t moved on from the incident but they should.
“I think they should get out of it. They should stay in the present. We were within the rules [with the timed out dismissal]. They are in a frenzy about it. I am not too worried about it,” he said.
However, the way things are going, it is obvious that the ‘Timed Out’ matter will loom large on ODI series also.
After Shakib Al Hasan inflicted ‘Timed Out’ on Angelo Mathews during the World Cup, Bangladesh won the match by three wickets. Shakib, the then captain, played the crucial role with an attacking innings of 82 runs in that victory.
Overall the two sides played 54 matches between them of which Bangladesh won 10 and Sri Lanka 42. The two matches ended in a no result.
Bangladesh has been a fortress for Sri Lanka until their last tour, when they conceded the three-match ODI series by 2-1. But before that, Sri Lanka won every series played here by the two teams. They also won several tri-nation series and Asia Cup here. On Bangladesh soil, Sri Lanka won 14 matches against the Tigers and lost six.
Stat might show the Sri Lankan dominance over Bangladesh in every aspect but the situation changed after the 2015 World Cup when the Tigers won a considerable number of matches to break Lankan dominance.
Despite losing the T20 series, Bangladesh still looked favourite in the ODI series, considering their recent results against the Lankans.
Squad
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay.