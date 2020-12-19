10 lowest innings totals in Test cricket

Following is a list of the 10 lowest scores in a single innings in test match cricket after India were dismissed for 36 by Australia in the second innings of the first test on Saturday.
26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955
30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, February 1896
30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924
35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899
36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, February 1932
36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902
36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, December 2020
38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019
42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946
42 - Australia v England in Sydney, February 1888
Advertisement