10 lowest innings totals in Test cricket

Following is a list of the 10 lowest scores in a single innings in test match cricket after India were dismissed for 36 by Australia in the second innings of the first test on Saturday.

26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955

30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, February 1896

30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924

35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899

36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, February 1932