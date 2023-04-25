India recall Rahane for World Test final against Australia

Ajinkya Rahane earned a recall on Tuesday to India’s squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia in June.

Indian selectors named a 15-man squad led by skipper Rohit Sharma for the title clash at The Oval on 7-11 June.

Batsman Rahane, who last played a Test in January 2022, makes a comeback after an excellent showing in the IPL where he hit a match-winning 71 not out off 29 balls for Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.