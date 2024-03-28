Sri Lanka's Rajitha out of Bangladesh Test with injury

In-form pace bowler Kasun Rajitha is out of the second Test against Bangladesh because of a back injury, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The second and final Test begins in Chittagong on Saturday with tourists Sri Lanka leading 1-0 after their 328-run win in the opening match in Sylhet.

Rajitha played a big part with eight wickets in two innings, including 5-56 in the second innings.

Asitha Fernando has joined the squad as a replacement.