Bangladesh need 166 to beat Sri Lanka in 2nd T20

Sri Lanka set Bangladesh 166 to win in the second T20 international match to square the three-match series in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Choosing to bowl first, Bangladesh restrict the Lankans to 165 for 5 putting a disciplined bowling show.

Bangladesh got a good start getting early breakthrough. Shoriful Islam started the innings by bowling a maiden over. As pressure built, Avisha Fernando tried to free his arm in the second over and paid the price by top edging a back of a length delivery by Taskin Ahmed. The opener was caught and bowled for a 7-ball duck.

Kamindu Mendis joined Kusal Mendis but Bangladeshi pacers kept them quiet till the third over allowing the visitors only 8 runs. Two Mendises, however, racked up 17 runs off the fourth over bowled by Taskin and set the tone for their team. Lankans posted 49 runs in the powerplay.