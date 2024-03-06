Bangladesh need 166 to beat Sri Lanka in 2nd T20
Sri Lanka set Bangladesh 166 to win in the second T20 international match to square the three-match series in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Choosing to bowl first, Bangladesh restrict the Lankans to 165 for 5 putting a disciplined bowling show.
Bangladesh got a good start getting early breakthrough. Shoriful Islam started the innings by bowling a maiden over. As pressure built, Avisha Fernando tried to free his arm in the second over and paid the price by top edging a back of a length delivery by Taskin Ahmed. The opener was caught and bowled for a 7-ball duck.
Kamindu Mendis joined Kusal Mendis but Bangladeshi pacers kept them quiet till the third over allowing the visitors only 8 runs. Two Mendises, however, racked up 17 runs off the fourth over bowled by Taskin and set the tone for their team. Lankans posted 49 runs in the powerplay.
As the batters were well set maintaining a run rate of eight, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain brought in slow medium part-timer Soumya Sarker who removed Kusal Mendis in the ninth over to break the 66-run second wicket partnership. The southpaw scored a brisk 36 of 22 balls.
Kamindu Mendis fell prey to run out in the next over scoring 37 from 27 deliveries. Mustafizur Rahman took a return catch to do away with last match’s half-centurion Sadeera Samarawickrama for 7 putting the visitors in further pressure.
Mahadi bowled out the dangerous looking Charith Asalanka after conceding two sixes in the fourteenth over, reducing the visitors to 112 for five in fourteenth over. The Lankan captain played a cameo of 28 runs from 14 balls.
Experienced Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka added 53 runs in the sixth wicket partnership to take their team to a total of 165 for five. Bangladeshi bowlers gave away only 43 runs in last five overs to restrict the visitors.
Mathews was not out for 32 and Shanaka 20 but the duo could not really charge the Bangladeshi bowlers.
Four Bangladeshi bowlers shared one wicket each. Shoriful did not get any wicket but was brilliant with line and length conceding only 20 runs from his four overs.
Bangladesh will look to equalize the three match series while Sri Lanka will try to take an unassailable lead after the visitors won by 3 runs in a nerve-racking first match.