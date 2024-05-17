ICC T20 WC: Warm-up matches announced, Bangladesh to take on India
The warm-up matches for the ICC T20 World Cup will take place from 27 May to 1 June across the Caribbean and the US, with India playing their sole warm-up game against Bangladesh on the final day of fixtures.
The ICC T20 World Cup will take place in the West Indies and the US from 1 to 29 June.
The venues hosting the 16 warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 include Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, as per the ICC.
A total of 17 teams play the warm-up games, including South Africa, who are playing an intra-squad on the 29th in Florida.
These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.
In a departure from the previous cycle, teams can now choose to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their arrival time at the event.
The match between the West Indies and Australia at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on 30 May will be open to fans. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.t20worldcup.com or at box offices located at the National Cricket Centre and Queen’s Park Oval from 16 May onwards.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Fixtures (as per local time)
27 May
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
28 May
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Bangladesh v the US, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
29 May
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00
30 May
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
31 May
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
1 June
Bangladesh v India, Venue: TBC, the US.