ICC T20 WC: Warm-up matches announced, Bangladesh to take on India

The warm-up matches for the ICC T20 World Cup will take place from 27 May to 1 June across the Caribbean and the US, with India playing their sole warm-up game against Bangladesh on the final day of fixtures.

The ICC T20 World Cup will take place in the West Indies and the US from 1 to 29 June.

The venues hosting the 16 warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 include Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, as per the ICC.