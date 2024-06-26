Afghanistan have 'no scarring' ahead of semi: Trott

Coach Jonathan Trott believes Afghanistan will go into Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa boosted by "having no scarring, no history" unlike the accident-prone Proteas.

Afghanistan will be playing in the last-four of any World Cup for the first time.

South Africa are still without a major global title with just the 1998 Champions Trophy to show for all their endeavours.

They have also been accused of "choking" on big occasions.