Injury forces Sri Lanka’s Theekshana out of Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against India due to an injury, captain Dasun Shanaka confirmed Saturday.

Theekshana, 23, hurt his hamstring during their Super Four win over Pakistan to make the Sunday final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the next month’s ICC World Cup in India.

“He won’t be able to take part in this game since he got a Grade 3 injury, but he will be there for the World Cup,” Shanaka told reporters on the eve of the title clash in Colombo.