ICC hands a demerit point to Mirpur’s ‘dissatisfactory’ pitch

ICC has dubbed the pitch of Mirpur Sher-E-Bangla Stadium which is the venue for the second Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, ‘dissatisfactory’.

As part of ICC’s Pitch and Outfield monitoring procedure, Mirpur has been handed a demerit point as well.

This demerit point will last for five years. If it’s handed six demerit points in the meantime, it will be banned from holding an international Cricket match for one year.

ICC stated in a press release on Tuesday that based on match officials’ concern and after discussing it with the two captains, match referee David Boon submitted his report to the ICC.