Barishal complete fifth straight win

Nasir Hossain’s unbeaten half-century wasn’t enough to halt Fortune Barishal’s winning streak, as they defeated Dhaka Dominators by 13 runs in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Nasir made 54 off 36 balls while Mohammad Mithun contributed 47 off 38 balls but Dhaka could only reach 160-4 in their chase.