Joy, Yasir power Khulna to victory over Chattogram

Khulna Tigers took revenge of their nine-wicket defeat against Chattogram Challengers in Dhaka with a seven-wicket win against the same opponents in their second group-phase encounter of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 59 off 44 balls and Tamim Iqbal’s 44 off 37 balls innings set up the chase for Khulna. After their dismissals, skipper Yasir Ali hit an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls to take Khulna to 159-3 in 19.2 overs.

Left-arm spinner Nihaduzzaman was Chattogram’s most successful bowler on display, finishing with 2-32.