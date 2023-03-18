Shakib, Towhid miss centuries as Bangladesh post highest ever ODI total

Shakib Al Hasan and debutant Towhid narrowly missed out on well-deserved centuries but their brisk innings powered Bangladesh to a record 338-8 against Ireland in the first One-Day International of the three-match series in Sylhet on Saturday.

Shakib made 93 off 89 balls while Towhid scored 92 off 85 balls which catapulted Bangladesh to their highest ever total in ODIs.

Their previous highest was 333-8 against Australia in Nottingham during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Mushfiqur Rahim also played his part, hitting a cameo innings of 44 off 26 balls at no.6, where he hit three fours and the same number of sixes.