Sharfuddoula in ICC elite panel of umpires as first Bangladeshi

Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid has been included in the ICC elite panel of umpires following the International Cricket Council’s annual review and selection process.

He is the first Bangladeshi to be included in the elite panel. The ICC published the news in a press release on its website today, Thursday.

“Sharfuddoula was elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by a selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan (Chair), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, retired New Zealand umpire Tony Hill, and consultant officiating expert Mike Riley,” reads the press release.

Sharfuddoula has been on the international panel since 2006 and his first international appointment was an ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Mirpur in January 2010, ICC release adds.

He has been an on-field umpire in 10 men’s Test matches, 63 men’s ODIs and 44 men’s T20Is. He has also featured on-field in 13 women’s ODI matches and 28 women’s T20Is.