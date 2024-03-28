Sharfuddoula in ICC elite panel of umpires as first Bangladeshi
Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid has been included in the ICC elite panel of umpires following the International Cricket Council’s annual review and selection process.
He is the first Bangladeshi to be included in the elite panel. The ICC published the news in a press release on its website today, Thursday.
“Sharfuddoula was elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by a selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan (Chair), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, retired New Zealand umpire Tony Hill, and consultant officiating expert Mike Riley,” reads the press release.
Sharfuddoula has been on the international panel since 2006 and his first international appointment was an ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Mirpur in January 2010, ICC release adds.
He has been an on-field umpire in 10 men’s Test matches, 63 men’s ODIs and 44 men’s T20Is. He has also featured on-field in 13 women’s ODI matches and 28 women’s T20Is.
Sharfuddoula’s assignments include the ICC women’s cricket world cups in 2017 and 2021, the ICC men’s cricket world cup 2023 and the ICC women’s T20 world cup 2018.
“It is a great honour to be named on the ICC elite panel. To be the first from my country on the panel makes it extra special and I look forward to justifying the faith shown in me. I have had a fair bit of experience over the years and am ready for more challenging assignments.
“I would like to thank the ICC and the BCB for backing me and my other colleagues for all their help and guidance. I would also like to thank my family and friends for standing by and supporting me,” Sharfuddoula Ibn Shahid told ICC.
Meanwhile, the emirates ICC elite panel of match referees has been reduced from seven members to six, with Chris Broad not included in the panel for 2024-25.
Emirates ICC elite panel of match referees: David Boon (Australia), Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India).
Emirates ICC elite panel of umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Michael Gough (England), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies).