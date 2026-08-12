Najmul wants Bangladesh to play well all 5 days in Australia

An Australian journalist initially asked out of curiosity, ‘Will Litton Das play?’ In response, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain sounded relieved, saying, “Yes, he is now 100 per cent fit.”

Although Litton joined the Bangladesh squad after recovering from injury, he did not play in the warm-up match. Najmul later said that Litton’s return to full fitness before the Test would give Bangladesh additional confidence in their batting.