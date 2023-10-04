“I can bowl six yorkers, out of six”

Nothing special was felt. The amount of international matches I saw before my debut, one thing I realised that cricket is mainly a game of nerves. The more confident you remain the more you can suppress your opposition. I played in that manner in age-level cricket and prepared myself in domestic circuit by playing in that manner. I am doing the same things in international cricket that I did in the domestic cricket. It doesn't matter who I am playing against. As long as I remain confident I will perform. I always keep one thing in my mind that a good bowl is a good bowl to anyone.