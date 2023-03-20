Rain washes out second ODI in Sylhet after Bangladesh post record total

The rain came in after the first innings and showed no sign of stopping, resulting in the match being called off around 8:30 pm local time.

Bangladesh won the first match by 183 runs, their biggest win by the margin of runs.

The third and final match of the ODI series will be played on 23 March at the same venue. After the ODI series, the teams will face each other in a three-match T20I series in Chattogram, followed by a solitary Test in Dhaka on 8 March.