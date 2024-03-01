Ireland beat Afghanistan to claim maiden Test victory

Ireland finally won their first Test match on Friday when they defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in Abu Dhabi, ending a streak of seven successive losses.

Captain Andy Balbirnie led from the front with an undefeated 58 as Ireland reached their modest target of 111 in the final session of the third day.

Ireland had played their first Test back in 2018 when they were defeated by Pakistan.

Afghanistan resumed their second innings Friday on 134-3 before they were dismissed for 218.