Asia Cup: There's a different sort of excitement behind the rivalry

For Sri Lanka, the reality is different. Although they are the current champions of the tournament, there isn't much talk about them this time. But captain Asalanka says they are entering the field with the confidence of winning the last Asia Cup. Being the champions of the previous series will keep us mentally ahead. Since we were the champions, we believe we can go a long way this time too.

Sri Lanka is going to start that long journey with today's match against Bangladesh. Just as Sri Lanka is a very familiar opponent for Bangladesh, Bangladesh is also a very familiar opponent for Sri Lanka. And from that familiarity, a lot of tension has been a part of the relationship between the two teams in the last few years. According to the cricketers, that tension is only in the gallery, on the field it's just rivalry. But to put it differently, isn't this also a battle for honour?