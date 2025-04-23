1st Test
Captain Shanto leads Bangladesh’s fightback on rain-hit day
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto kept Bangladesh on track of tilting the first Test match against Zimbabwe toward them by showing an unwavering resolve on a rain-truncated Day 3 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
He was batting on 60 after hitting his fifth half-century with Jaker Ali Anik on 21 as Bangladesh ended the day at 194-4 before bad light brought an early stump. Bangladesh’s lead grew to 112 runs by then.
On a rain-hit day, the match was turning like a pendulum before Bangladesh settled them, thanks to Shanto’s steely resolve.
After the entire first session was washed out due to wet outfield, caused by rain, Bangladesh began with 57-1 and seemed to have controlled the proceeding, thanks to Mominul Haque and Shanto.
But the departure of Mominul who made 47, following his 56 in the first innings and Mushfiqur Rahim on the eve of tea session paved Zimbabwe’s way to claw back into the game.
Shanto denied Zimbabwe further, ably supported by Jaker Ali Anik as the duo kept them unscathed until the stumps.
Bangladesh were folded for 191 in its first innings and conceded 82-run lead when Zimbabwe amassed 273 all out.
Fast bowler Blessing Muzurabani who ended the day with 3-51, struck in just seventh over on Day 3 dismissing struggling Mahmudul Hasan Joy with a short pitched delivery.
Joy who survived twice due to butter-fingered Zimbabwe fielders on Day 2 added just five runs to his overnight total of 28 to be out on 33.
Shanto and Mominul appeared to be in full control of the game as they played Zimbabwe bowlers with positive intent.
But pacer Victor Nyauchu who operated tirelessly got the reward of his excellent line and length by getting the better of Mominul Haque with a back-of-length delivery.
The angle he created forced Mominul to play and edged to wicket-keeper after hitting six fours for his 84 ball-47.
Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim who came into the crease without any 50 in his last 11 innings, struggled against Zimbabwe pacer right from the start.
He eventually nicked a back-of-length delivery from Muzurabani to first slip and was out for just 4 in the last over before tea session.
Zimbabwe sensed a chance to dominate Bangladesh further and bowled with renewed confidence. But Shanto and Jaker showed the required patience to weather their attack.