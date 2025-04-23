Captain Shanto leads Bangladesh’s fightback on rain-hit day

On a rain-hit day, the match was turning like a pendulum before Bangladesh settled them, thanks to Shanto’s steely resolve.

After the entire first session was washed out due to wet outfield, caused by rain, Bangladesh began with 57-1 and seemed to have controlled the proceeding, thanks to Mominul Haque and Shanto.

But the departure of Mominul who made 47, following his 56 in the first innings and Mushfiqur Rahim on the eve of tea session paved Zimbabwe’s way to claw back into the game.

Shanto denied Zimbabwe further, ably supported by Jaker Ali Anik as the duo kept them unscathed until the stumps.