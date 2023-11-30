Najmul ton puts Bangladesh in vantage position

Najmul Hossain became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century on captaincy debut as his innings put hosts in the driving seat at the end of the third day in their first match of the two-Test series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The last ball of the day was a befitting finish as Najmul smashed a short pitch delivery of left-arm spinner Aijaz Patel through offside boundary for and Bangladesh ended the day on 212-3 with a lead of 205 runs.

Najmul was not out on 104 and Mushfiq on 43 as the pair added 96 runs and looked to add many more in the fourth day. New Zealand bowlers on the other hand failed to utilise the pitch as they bowled and two of the three wickets they got in Bangladesh second innings came as run outs.

Mominul Haque was one of them. Najmul and Mominul, the southpaw pairs added 90 runs and looked to be in absolute control but Mominul placed a Patel delivery to mid-on and attempted a quick single. Najmul correctly sent him back but it was too late as Henry Nicholls made a quick throw and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell did the rest. Mominul was out for 40 and Bangladesh could be in trouble.

