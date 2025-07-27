England, India draw fourth Test as Gill leads tourists’ resistance

England and India drew the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday after a fine rearguard action by the tourists.

India, who had been 0-2 in their second innings, finished on 425-4 in reply to England’s first-innings 669, with skipper Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar all making hundreds before the teams shook hands after tea on the last day.

England still lead this five-match series 2-1 ahead of next week’s finale at the Oval.