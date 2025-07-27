Cricket

Old Trafford Test

England, India draw fourth Test as Gill leads tourists’ resistance

This match was a personal triumph for England captain Ben Stokes as he became just the fourth England cricketer to score a hundred and take five wickets in the same Test, his 141 on Saturday following a haul of 5-72 in India’s first-innings 358.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) on day five of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on 27 July 2025AFP

England and India drew the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday after a fine rearguard action by the tourists.

India, who had been 0-2 in their second innings, finished on 425-4 in reply to England’s first-innings 669, with skipper Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar all making hundreds before the teams shook hands after tea on the last day.

England still lead this five-match series 2-1 ahead of next week’s finale at the Oval.

Stokes is now only the third cricketer in Test history to have both scored 7,000 Test runs and taken 200 wickets after outstanding West Indies all-rounder Garfield Sobers and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis.

But he appeared to be in pain while bowling Sunday, repeatedly clutching the top of his leg -- a worrying sign for England given the all-rounder’s history of hamstring trouble.

England’s Joe Root, meanwhile, leapfrogged former Australia captain Ricky Ponting into second place in Test cricket’s list of all-time leading run-scorers while making 150 -- his 38th hundred at this level.

Brief scores

India 1st Innings 358 (S Sudharsan 61, Y Jaiswal 58, R Pant 54; B Stokes 5-72, J Archer 3-73)

England 1st Innings 669 (J Root 150, B Stokes 141, B Duckett 94, Z Crawley 84; R Jadeja 4-143)

India 2nd Innings 425-4 (R Jadeja 107 no, S Gill 103, W Sundar 101 no)

Result: Match drawn

Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

