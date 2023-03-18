Towhid completes 50 on debut, Shakib departs for 93

Shakib Al Hasan missed out on a well-deserved century while Towhid Hridoy notched up a fifty on debut as Bangladesh are on their way to posting a daunting total for Ireland in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Sylhet on Saturday.

Shakib made 93 off 89 balls and was looking set for a century before edging an overpitched ball from Graham Hume to the wicketkeeper in the second ball of the 38th over.

Shakib's wicket also ended a 135-run fourth wicket stand between him and Towhid.