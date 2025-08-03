Siraj strikes for India as England's Brook rides his luck in Oval thriller

Mohammed Siraj struck again for India before England's Harry Brook counter-attacked in style as a dramatic fifth and deciding Test at the Oval remained in the balance on Sunday.

England were 164-3 at lunch on the fourth day, still needing a further 210 runs to reach a huge victory target of 374 that would give them a 3-1 series win.

Joe Root, the world's top-ranked Test batsman, was 23 not out, with Yorkshire teammate Brook riding his luck during an unbeaten 38 featuring four fours and two sixes.

Brook struck 27 runs in the space of eight balls, having come in with England 106-3 after Siraj had stand-in England captain Ollie Pope lbw for 27.